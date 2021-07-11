Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.74 Million

Brokerages predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report $172.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.01 million and the lowest is $172.30 million. New Relic reported sales of $162.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $711.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $718.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $812.93 million, with estimates ranging from $787.60 million to $860.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 31.8% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 65,304.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,351 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.