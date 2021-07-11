Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.22. Nordstrom posted earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.