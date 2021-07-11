Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post $113.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.08 million and the lowest is $110.90 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $466.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.