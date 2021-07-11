Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tennant’s earnings. Tennant reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tennant will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tennant.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $951,123. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tennant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tennant by 1,424.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 81,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tennant (TNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.