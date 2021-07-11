Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 288,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,203. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

