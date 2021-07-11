Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to announce $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $10.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 913,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

