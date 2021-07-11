Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.24. Cintas posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.91. Cintas has a twelve month low of $261.65 and a twelve month high of $390.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

