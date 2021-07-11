Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.99 Million

Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report sales of $655.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the highest is $661.08 million. Five Below posted sales of $426.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

