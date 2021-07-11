Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.09. Maximus reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

MMS traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $88.88. 162,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.