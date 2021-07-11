Zacks: Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.23%.

OPBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 34,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,874. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

