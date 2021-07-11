Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.