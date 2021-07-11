Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.04. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.48. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.