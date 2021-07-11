Zacks: Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Post $1.62 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.64. VMware reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in VMware by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $159.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.87.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

