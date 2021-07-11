Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,961.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.31 or 0.06299299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.26 or 0.01461256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00395769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00145717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.24 or 0.00619061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00408634 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00326062 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

