Zealium Market Cap Reaches $31,032.24 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $31,032.24 and $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00307967 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,608,187 coins and its circulating supply is 16,608,187 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

