Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $311,359.16 and $63,362.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00117184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00160612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,152.49 or 1.00049388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00953703 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

