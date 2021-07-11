Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00326773 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00130448 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00179240 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002219 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003078 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

