Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,010.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $986,574.07 and $2,010.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00551778 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00171722 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

