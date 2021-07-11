Zenfuse Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $95,123.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00903083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,507,445 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

