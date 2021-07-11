Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNTL opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,014,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,591,634.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,842 shares of company stock valued at $10,969,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

