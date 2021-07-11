Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $80,167.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00325790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00129894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00177696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003078 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,223,300 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.