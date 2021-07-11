ZeusNetwork Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. ZeusNetwork has a total market capitalization of $71,624.56 and $47.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com

ZeusNetwork Coin Trading

