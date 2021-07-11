ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Cap Reaches $190,047.26

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $190,047.26 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.99 or 0.00892587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005411 BTC.

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

