Zilliqa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $41.19 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $850.47 million and $41.19 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00230449 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001354 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00750514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,767,762,805 coins and its circulating supply is 11,476,295,652 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

