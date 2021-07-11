Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Financial Comparison

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $158.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.26%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90% Ucommune International N/A -23.62% -12.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Ucommune International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.55 -$162.12 million N/A N/A Ucommune International $134.43 million 1.22 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

Ucommune International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Ucommune International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

