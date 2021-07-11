ZIMBOCASH 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,587.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $26,587.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00162790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.57 or 1.00122918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00960637 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

