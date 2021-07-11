ZINC (ZINC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $84.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. ZINC has a total market cap of $46,058.62 and approximately $84.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZINC has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

