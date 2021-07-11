ZKSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $153.51 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $153.51 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00117315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,127.92 or 0.99694374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.40 or 0.00953472 BTC.

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

