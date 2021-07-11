ZooKeeper 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,733.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $56,733.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00117371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00161646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,702.42 or 0.99764792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00958620 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 26,178,264 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

