ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $48,551.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00116887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00160438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.61 or 0.99825453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00959413 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 26,391,943 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

