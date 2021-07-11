ZrCoin Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $982,463.78 and $56,528.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00116887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00160438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.61 or 0.99825453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00959413 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

