Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,862 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises approximately 1.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,796. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

