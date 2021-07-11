Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,299 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 2.05% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,158.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBB opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

