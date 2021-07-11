Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

BMY stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.