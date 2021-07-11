Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Zumiez worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,919. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.