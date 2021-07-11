Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZFSVF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
OTCMKTS ZFSVF traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $401.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.47. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $450.75.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
