ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $31,111.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00116440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00162616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,923.44 or 1.00131260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00958584 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

