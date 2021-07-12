-$0.02 EPS Expected for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s earnings. Uranium Energy also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uranium Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Uranium Energy.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:UEC traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.21. 3,093,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,095. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.