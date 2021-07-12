$0.04 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSS. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

OSS opened at $5.96 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

