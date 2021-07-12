$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

CDNA opened at $87.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.66. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -301.85 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at $33,980,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $668,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

