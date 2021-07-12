-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.72 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.