$0.13 EPS Expected for Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Roku reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00.

ROKU stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $433.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,280. Roku has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

