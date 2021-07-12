$0.15 EPS Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 82,545 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.