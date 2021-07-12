-$0.15 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 652,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.94 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.