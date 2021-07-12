-$0.17 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Trupanion posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -262.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,699,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,588 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trupanion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

