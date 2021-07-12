-$0.17 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Trupanion reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $56,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares in the company, valued at $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,409 shares of company stock worth $2,043,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trupanion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.81 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

