$0.19 EPS Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

