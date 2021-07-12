$0.21 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of AMPH opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,361 shares of company stock worth $2,340,176. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

