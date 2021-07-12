$0.28 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

