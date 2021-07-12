$0.28 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

